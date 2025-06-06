CIS heads of government to meet in Minsk on Sep 30

Belarusian Prime Minister Aleksandr Turchin made a proposal to hold the next meeting at the level of heads of government in Minsk on 30 September 2025.

“We are planning to hold a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council chaired by Belarus then. During the same period, Minsk will host the international industrial exhibition INNOPROM. Belarus for the first time. I invite all CIS countries to participate in this prestigious event and present the products of their national manufacturers at the exhibition,” he said.

CIS Secretary General Sergei Lebedev stated: “At the suggestion of the Republic of Belarus, it has been decided to hold the next meeting of the CIS Heads of Government Council in Minsk on 30 September 2025.”

On 5 June, the CIS heads of government exchanged views on topical issues of economic cooperation in the CIS at a meeting in Dushanbe. A number of documents on cooperation were signed.