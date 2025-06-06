CIS heads of government to meet in Minsk on Sep 30
The next meeting of the CIS Heads of Government Council will take place in Minsk on 30 September. This was announced at the meeting of the CIS Heads of Government Council in Dushanbe, BelTA reports.
Belarusian Prime Minister Aleksandr Turchin made a proposal to hold the next meeting at the level of heads of government in Minsk on 30 September 2025.
“We are planning to hold a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council chaired by Belarus then. During the same period, Minsk will host the international industrial exhibition INNOPROM. Belarus for the first time. I invite all CIS countries to participate in this prestigious event and present the products of their national manufacturers at the exhibition,” he said.
CIS Secretary General Sergei Lebedev stated: “At the suggestion of the Republic of Belarus, it has been decided to hold the next meeting of the CIS Heads of Government Council in Minsk on 30 September 2025.”
On 5 June, the CIS heads of government exchanged views on topical issues of economic cooperation in the CIS at a meeting in Dushanbe. A number of documents on cooperation were signed.