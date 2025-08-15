CineCrossroads: “Wednesday,” “Citizen Kane,” and “Puss in Boots”

Series of the week — “Wednesday,” Season 2

Netflix once again invites us into the gothic, tongue-in-cheek world of Wednesday Addams. Jenna Ortega returns as the sharp-witted, morbid heroine whose dream is finally to publish her novel.

The new season kicks off in true Addams Family fashion: Wednesday is held captive by a serial killer, Pugsley is firing off lightning bolts, Gomez is madly in love with Morticia, and Thing… is still very much a hand. The first four episodes are already streaming, with the rest arriving on September 3.

Fans are still debating the exit of Percy Hynes White, whose character Xavier was “transferred” to another school in the story following false murder accusations. The actor was previously accused of sexual assault, which he denied, calling it a “campaign of misinformation.” He was later cleared but removed from the show amid the controversy. Recently, he was spotted working the door at a Santa Monica bar.

Classic pick — “Citizen Kane”

Orson Welles’ masterpiece changed cinema forever. The story of Charles Foster Kane, a newspaper tycoon, unfolds through a journalist’s investigation: who was he really, and what did the mysterious word “Rosebud” mean, his final utterance before death?

For 1941, Citizen Kane was groundbreaking, from deep-focus cinematography to its non-linear narrative, which was rare for the time. It is a must-see for anyone who studies or loves film. Even knowing the ending, you cannot help but empathize with a man who had everything except true happiness.

Family choice — “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”

The swashbuckling feline, voiced by Antonio Banderas, returns in an adventure that blends humor, action, and surprisingly deep themes, including the value and meaning of life.

Like Citizen Kane, it begins with the hero’s death. At first, Puss has no reason to worry, since he has nine lives. However, he soon realizes he has already burned through eight of them, which means he can no longer take reckless risks. To restore his lost lives, he sets off in search of the Wishing Star, said to grant any desire. Along the way, he encounters enemies, friends, romance, and even moments of despair.

A must-watch for the whole family.

