CineCrossroads: “Perfect Crown,” “Eraserhead,” and “Up”

Movie of the Week - Perfect Crown (2026)

Set in an alternative South Korea where the monarchy still exists, the story follows Seo Hee-joo, a wealthy heiress and successful businesswoman who, despite her status and influence, remains an outsider in aristocratic circles. When her father pressures her into a strategic marriage, she makes a calculated decision. If she must marry, it will be a prince.

Her target is Lee An, a regent to a young king, known for his flawless reputation and emotional distance. Their relationship does not follow a conventional romantic path. Instead of instant chemistry, there is tension, negotiation, rejection, and persistence. Over time, their conflict reveals deeper similarities - both are isolated within their own families and forced to play roles imposed on them.

The key feature of the series lies in its reversed dynamic. Here, it is the heroine who drives the relationship forward, not out of naive love, but through determination and strategy. This breaks away from the traditional “prince and Cinderella” narrative.

Classic Pick - Eraserhead (1977)

Henry Spencer lives in a bleak industrial world. His life changes when he learns he has become a father and is forced to take responsibility. However, the child is a strange and fragile creature that constantly cries and unsettles him. As time passes, reality itself begins to distort.

In his debut feature, David Lynch abandons conventional storytelling and constructs the film as a sequence of images and states of mind. The black-and-white cinematography, industrial settings, and meticulous sound design create a persistent sense of unease. Here, narrative takes a back seat to atmosphere, as tension builds without resolution.

The value of Eraserhead lies in its influence. It became a key reference point for auteur cinema that does not seek to explain itself. Its aesthetic can be felt in the works of directors such as Darren Aronofsky and Yorgos Lanthimos.

Family Choice - Up (2009)

Carl Fredricksen is an elderly man who has lived a long life but never fulfilled the dream he once shared with his wife. After her death, his house becomes his last connection to the past, yet even that is threatened by developers. In response, Carl lifts his home into the sky using thousands of balloons and sets off toward the destination he once promised to reach.

Within its opening minutes, the film presents an entire lifetime, making it one of the most emotionally precise beginnings in animation. From there, the tone shifts. The intimate drama gives way to an adventure filled with new characters, including a young boy named Russell, a rare bird, and a talking dog. The story becomes lighter, yet its emotional core remains intact, as relationships develop naturally through a shared need for connection.

Up is not only about pursuing dreams, but about accepting that life does not end with loss. It can begin again.

You can read last week’s edition of CineCrossroads here.