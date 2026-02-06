CineCrossroads: “Melania,” “Forrest Gump” and “Flushed Away”

Movie of the Week – Melania

The documentary follows twenty days in the life of Melania Trump in the period leading up to the inauguration of her husband, Donald Trump, in January 2025.

The film focuses on preparations for one of the most significant political events, private meetings, working moments, and rare scenes within a close family circle. The camera captures Melania Trump outside her familiar public image, emphasizing her personal perception of what is unfolding.

Donald Trump himself appears only episodically, underscoring the film’s independent narrative structure and its clear focus on the first lady.

Earlier, it was reported that Melania grossed more than $7 million during its opening weekend at the U.S. box office, surpassing analysts’ expectations, which had projected earnings of under $5 million for the first three days of release.

Classic Pick – Forrest Gump

At a bus stop in Savannah, Forrest Gump tells random passersby the story of his life, which unexpectedly intertwines with key events in American history of the second half of the twentieth century.

Naive and sincere, he moves through life as a college student, a Vietnam War soldier, a successful entrepreneur, and a record breaker. The film’s central thread is his unwavering love for Jenny, carried with him throughout his life.

Through the fate of one man, viewers once again encounter the Vietnam War, the antiwar movement, major cultural shifts, and political turning points in the United States.

The role of Forrest Gump earned Tom Hanks his second consecutive Academy Award, while the character himself became a symbol of sincerity and perseverance.

Family Choice – Flushed Away

At the center of the story is a rat named Roddy, who enjoys a comfortable life in a London household. Everything changes when a chance quarrel sends him down the drain and into the city’s sewers, where an entirely different adventure begins.

The underground world is filled with colorful characters, absurd situations, and visual gags. A special place in the film belongs to the slugs, minor characters who appear unexpectedly but invariably provoke laughter. Their musical numbers became one of the most memorable elements of the film.

Flushed Away follows the traditions of Aardman and DreamWorks, blending computer animation with a recognizable clay-inspired aesthetic. The film does not aim for the status of an animated masterpiece, which is why it often remains overlooked. Yet those who have seen it tend to recall it with warm nostalgia.

