CineCrossroads: “Goat,” “2001: A Space Odyssey,” “Stuart Little”

Movie of the Week — Goat (2026)

The title works on two levels at once. Goat is literally a goat. But GOAT is also shorthand for Greatest of All Time. The film cleverly plays with both meanings.

The story unfolds in the city of Liania, a world inhabited by anthropomorphic animals. A young goat named Will Harris dreams of becoming a professional beastball player, a brutal, high contact sport dominated by larger and stronger animals. As a child, his mother gives him tickets to a match, and that moment sparks a dream: one day he will step onto the court himself.

Years pass. Will grows up, works a regular job, rents a small apartment, struggles financially, and keeps training. He does not hold his breath. His mornings begin with a run, his lunch breaks with shooting practice. His biggest obstacle is his size. No one takes him seriously. They laugh at him. But his stubbornness is exactly what you would expect from a true goat.

Visually, the film bursts with color and momentum. The matches are staged with striking energy. The animation comes from the same creative team behind Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and that influence is unmistakable. The frame feels graphic and kinetic, blending comic book aesthetics with layered textures and bold visual transitions that give the film a sharp, contemporary edge.

Classic Pick — 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968)

The story opens with the “Dawn of Man” sequence. In prehistoric Africa, a group of apes encounters a mysterious black monolith. Shortly after, one of them discovers how to use a bone as a weapon, a moment that symbolizes the birth of intelligence and technology. The famous cut from the thrown bone to a spacecraft in orbit becomes one of the most iconic transitions in film history.

The narrative then shifts to the twenty first century. A similar monolith is discovered on the Moon, emitting a powerful signal toward Jupiter. To investigate its source, the spacecraft Discovery One is sent into deep space. On board are astronauts Dave Bowman and Frank Poole, three crew members in hibernation, and the advanced onboard computer HAL 9000. Gradually, the mission turns into a psychological thriller.

This is sci-fi infused with philosophical reflection. Kubrick traces humanity’s evolution from bone to artificial intelligence, and beyond, toward something that defies comprehension.

HAL 9000 remains the most human character in the film. He fears, lies, and fights for his survival. The astronauts, in contrast, appear restrained and emotionally distant. The central question becomes sharper with every scene: as technology grows more perfect, does humanity risk losing itself?

Stanley Kubrick’s film, created in collaboration with Arthur C. Clarke, remains one of the most ambitious works in cinema history.

Family Choice — Stuart Little (1999)

The Little family makes an unusual decision. Instead of adopting a human child, they adopt a mouse. Small, white Stuart unexpectedly fits perfectly into their cozy home in the middle of bustling New York.

At its core, the story is about acceptance. George, the older brother, initially feels jealous, but gradually a genuine bond grows between them. Even Snowbell the cat, who begins as an adversary, undergoes his own transformation.

From a technical standpoint, the film was groundbreaking. Sony’s team created detailed computer animation that made Stuart look remarkably alive and natural alongside human actors. The film received an Academy Award nomination for Best Visual Effects in 2000.

Stuart Little is one of the warmest and kindest family films of the late 1990s.

