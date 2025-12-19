CineCrossroads: “Emily in Paris,” “The Elephant Man,” and “The Lion King”

Series of the Week - Emily in Paris, Season 5 (2025)

The fifth season of Emily in Paris pushes the familiar boundaries of the series. This time, the story unfolds across two cultural capitals, Paris and Rome.

Project creator Darren Star describes the new season as a story of change, in which Emily finds herself at a crossroads not only between cities, but also between her own decisions. Rome becomes more than a new backdrop for the heroine. It is a space for professional growth and personal reassessment. It is here that she opens a Grateau agency office, while still remaining part of Parisian life.

The main cast remains intact, but the plot is noticeably refreshed by new characters. The introduction of Italian figures and the expansion of the romantic storyline add momentum to the series and help it avoid a sense of repetition.

For many viewers, Emily in Paris remains a light and self ironic escape from reality.

Classic Pick - The Elephant Man (1980)

David Lynch’s The Elephant Man stands apart in his filmography. It is one of his most straightforward works in form, yet also among the most emotionally heavy.

The film is based on the true story of John Merrick, a man with a rare condition who lived in nineteenth century England. Because of his appearance, he was deprived of human dignity for many years and treated as a public spectacle. A turning point comes with his meeting with Dr. Frederick Treves, who initially sees Merrick as a medical curiosity, and later as a person of deep inner sensitivity.

There is no reliance on surprise or visual shock, only a slow and inevitable immersion into the themes of humiliation and compassion. The director poses a simple yet merciless question: what is more frightening - physical deformity or the moral cruelty of society?

Family Choice - The Lion King (1994)

The Lion King became one of Disney’s boldest experiments of the 1990s. Moving away from the traditional fairy tale format, the studio created an adventure musical with a clearly defined dramatic structure.

Simba’s story is a coming of age journey built on loss and responsibility. After his father’s death and exile from his homeland, the hero tries to forget the past, but memory and a sense of duty gradually lead him back to an understanding of his own role.

Despite its serious themes, the film remains surprisingly bright. The world of the African savanna is filled with life, humor, and vivid characters, while its musical numbers have long since become classics.

Earlier, CineCrossroads highlighted the return of the Four Horsemen in Now You See Me 3, Luchino Visconti’s timeless Italian masterpiece The Leopard, and Pixar’s beloved Ratatouille.