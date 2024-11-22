Christian Dior ‘Designer of Dreams’ exhibition opens in Riyadh

Running from November 21, 2024, to April 2, 2025, the exhibition invites visitors on an artistic journey through the exceptional creativity of Dior's creative directors, showcasing iconic designs from 1947 to the present day.

Photo credit: SPA

A standout feature of the exhibition is a section inspired by the AlUla oasis, a historical treasure in the Madinah region. The section captures the natural beauty of the desert with designs that reflect the sun's golden rays over the dunes, seamlessly blending heritage with contemporary sophistication. Visitors can also enjoy the event's "Dior Café," adding elegance to the experience.

Photo credit: SPA

The exhibition presents a rare opportunity for fashion and art enthusiasts to explore the rich history of one of the world's most celebrated fashion houses.

It is noteworthy, Saudi Arabia achieved a 73 percent increase in international tourist arrivals.