Chongqing spicy noodles turn street food into a global industry

Here, noodles are more than just a meal -- they're a culinary staple enjoyed throughout the day, embodying the city's vibrant food culture. Locally known as xiaomian (small noodles), these spicy noodles have transformed from humble street snack into a booming industry with an annual output value exceeding 56 billion yuan (about 7.9 billion U.S. dollars).

The city boasts an estimated 86,000 noodle shops, but for years, the sector was fragmented, dominated by small family-run eateries that struggled with inconsistent flavors and branding. This made nationwide expansion and industrial growth challenging.

To address this, Dadukou District in Chongqing looked to successful models like snail rice noodles, another popular food originating in south China's Liuzhou city, for inspiration. This led to efforts to industrialize xiaomian production.

In 2021, the district began building the Chongqing Xiaomian Industrial Park, integrating resources across primary, secondary and tertiary industries to develop "ready-to-produce and ready-to-cook" noodles.

The industrial park has attracted over 80 companies and played a pivotal role in establishing standards for noodle texture, chili oil spiciness, and seasoning ratios. These standards ensure consistent quality and enable large-scale production.

At the intelligent production workshop of Chongqing Jinguyuan Food Technology Co., automated production lines churn out semi-dried noodles pre-packaged products. By precisely adjusting flour gluten levels, refining drying techniques and carefully balancing seasonings, the company has achieved consistent flavor replication at scale. After stir-frying, packaging and sterilization, the noodles are distributed in boxes nationwide.

"We partner with universities and research institutes to extend shelf life through standardized production and technological improvements," said Fu Yong, chairman of Jinguyuan Food Technology. "Strict quality control over toppings and sauces ensures a uniform taste, allowing consumers outside Chongqing to enjoy authentic flavors at home."

The industry's evolution also includes innovations in seasoning, blending online and offline consumption. On Oct. 24, a Chongqing noodle pop-up in neighboring Chengdu's famous Kuanzhai Alley drew large crowds, with live cooking and tastings generating over 5 million yuan in sales.

"The numbing Sichuan pepper and chili aroma are the soul of Chongqing spicy noodles," said a local resident surnamed Li.

At the booth of seasoning brand Xiangliao, visitors queued to sample freshly prepared noodles. "We initially built our brand through short-video platforms like Douyin," said co-founder Yin Dongqin. "Now, we bring our products directly to consumers, combining livestreaming with on-site tastings to connect with people nationwide."

The brand offers eight seasoning flavors, fine-tuned based on regional feedback, and has amassed over 5 million social media followers.

As the industrial chain expands, ready-to-eat Chongqing noodles are gaining popularity both domestically and internationally. The city has designated xiaomian as a key specialty industry, now generating over 56 billion yuan annually, with daily sales exceeding 12 million bowls and nearly 500,000 jobs created.

In a warehouse in Dadukou, pre-packaged noodles are dispatched globally through international logistics. In Los Angeles, U.S. supermarkets have been selling Chongqing noodles for nearly two years, with companies like Yongheji Food obtaining U.S. FDA certification and entering retailers such as Costco.

Leveraging its strategic position at the intersection of the Belt and Road Initiative and the Yangtze River Economic Belt, Chongqing serves as a trade gateway. Local companies now export pre-packaged noodles to over 30 countries and regions, including Thailand and Singapore, with annual overseas sales exceeding 40 million yuan.

Recent events like the Chongqing Noodle Promotion Season and Xiaomian Cultural Festival, featuring livestreaming, product display and tastings, have highlighted the industry's global appeal. Ten projects covering brand development, technology research, and export initiatives were signed, totaling 1.345 billion yuan in investment, promising new momentum for international expansion.

