Chocolate heist: 12 tons of KitKat vanish in Europe

In a statement, the company said that on March 28, “a truck transporting 413,793 units of its new chocolate range was stolen during transit in Europe.” The shipment, weighing 12 tons, disappeared while en route from Italy to Poland and was intended for distribution across several European markets. The vehicle and its cargo remain missing.

“We’ve always encouraged people to have a break with KitKat,” a spokesperson said. “But it seems thieves have taken the message too literally and made a break with more than 12 tons of our chocolate.”

Nestlé noted that the missing products could enter unofficial sales channels, but added that each item can be traced using unique batch codes printed on the packaging.

“If a match is found, the scanner will be given clear instructions on how to alert KitKat who will then share the evidence appropriately,” the company said.

According to KitKat’s statement posted on social media, the investigation is ongoing.

“We are working closely with local authorities and supply chain partners to investigate. The good news: there are no concerns for consumer safety,” the post reads.

Regarding recent press coverage pic.twitter.com/Huh4EnFV2J — KITKAT (@KITKAT) March 29, 2026

As Qazinform News Agency reported earlier, three paintings by French artists were stolen in a burglary at a museum near Parma in northern Italy.