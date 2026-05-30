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    Chinese Shenzhou-22 return capsule lands on Earth

    02:25, 30 May 2026

    The return capsule of the Shenzhou-22 spaceship, carrying the Shenzhou-21 astronauts Zhang Lu, Wu Fei, and Zhang Hongzhang, touched down at the Dongfeng landing site in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on Friday, Xinhua reports.

    Astronaut Zhang Lu, commander of the three-member Shenzhou-21 crew, is out of the Shenzhou-22 spaceship's return capsule after it touched down
    Photo credit: Xinhua

    The three astronauts are all in good health condition, the China Manned Space Agency said, noting that the Shenzhou-21 spaceflight mission is a complete success.

    Earlier, China's Shenzhou-21 and Shenzhou-23 astronaut crews held a handover ceremony during which the Shenzhou-21 crew transferred the key of the country's space station to the latter and conveyed their best wishes

    World News China Space exploration Space Asia Science
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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