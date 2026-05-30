Chinese Shenzhou-22 return capsule lands on Earth
02:25, 30 May 2026
The return capsule of the Shenzhou-22 spaceship, carrying the Shenzhou-21 astronauts Zhang Lu, Wu Fei, and Zhang Hongzhang, touched down at the Dongfeng landing site in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on Friday, Xinhua reports.
The three astronauts are all in good health condition, the China Manned Space Agency said, noting that the Shenzhou-21 spaceflight mission is a complete success.
Earlier, China's Shenzhou-21 and Shenzhou-23 astronaut crews held a handover ceremony during which the Shenzhou-21 crew transferred the key of the country's space station to the latter and conveyed their best wishes