Chinese scientists develop high-efficiency material for organic solar cells

The breakthrough lies in the team’s strategy of combining organic and inorganic materials, leading to notable improvements in electrical conductivity, a reduction in structural defects, and enhanced stability of the solar cells; all critical factors for performance and longevity.

In laboratory conditions, the new material achieved an efficiency rate of 21 per cent, with a certified efficiency of 20.8 per cent, setting a new benchmark for organic solar cell technology.

According to the researchers, the material is particularly well-suited for use in flexible electronics, wearable devices, smart textiles, and even aerospace applications, thanks to its strong photostability and mechanical resilience under extreme conditions.

Earlier, it was reported China's space agency has released the approved list for the ninth batch of lunar sample research applications, allowing successful applicants to borrow samples returned by the Chang'e-5 and Chang'e-6 missions.