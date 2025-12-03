Chinese scientists bring the world closer to an HIV cure

One of the biggest obstacles in HIV therapy is the latent viral reservoir. Even the most advanced antiretroviral drugs suppress replication but cannot eliminate HIV hidden inside immune cells.

Researchers from Wuhan University of Science and Technology have proposed a solution once considered nearly unattainable. They created the EMT Cas12a system — exosomes loaded with the CRISPR Cas12a gene editor and crRNA guides.These exosomes target CD4 T cells, the very cells where HIV forms its concealed reservoir. Once inside, CRISPR precisely cuts out the proviral DNA.

In experiments using human cells and mouse models with humanized immune systems, researchers achieved striking results: viral DNA in infected cells was significantly reduced; in some samples, HIV was not detected at all; CD4 cell counts were restored; and no harmful off target edits were observed.

A multi crRNA strategy proved especially effective, providing stronger viral suppression compared to single guide approaches.

The major barrier to an HIV cure is delivering CRISPR to the right cells safely. The new exosome based system directly addresses this challenge and may form the basis for the first clinical trials aimed at removing HIV from the human body.

Earlier, it was reported that in July 2025, the FDA approved the world’s first HIV prevention drug with near complete effectiveness — Yeztugo. The twice yearly injection blocks HIV 1 replication and has been recognized as one of the most significant scientific breakthroughs of recent years. The drug has already been licensed for large scale manufacturing and expanded access in low and middle income countries.