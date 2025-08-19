Chinese researchers unveil breakthrough lithium battery with unprecedented energy density

According to Xinhua, the innovation represents a two- to threefold improvement in energy density and endurance compared to conventional lithium-ion batteries.



This breakthrough, according to the report, comes as demand grows for high-capacity, long-lasting batteries across electric vehicles, consumer electronics, robotics, and the low-altitude economy. Energy density is crucial, but increasing it remains technically challenging.



While lithium metal batteries offer far greater potential than standard lithium-ion alternatives, their development has been hindered by limitations in electrolyte design. The Tianjin team tackled this by introducing a novel "delocalised electrolyte" that optimises solvation structures to enhance both performance and lifespan.



The project led to the development of the high-capacity battery and battery pack, both offering improved safety and cycling stability. A pilot production line is already in place, with the technology deployed in three domestically made micro UAVs.



As reported previously, China's lithium-ion battery output has increased 68 pct in January-April 2025.