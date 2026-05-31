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    Chinese investors eye geological exploration in Kyrgyzstan

    05:36, 31 May 2026

    The Kyrgyz Cabinet of Ministers announced that Chinese investors are prepared to invest in geological exploration projects across the country, Qazinform News Agency cites Kabar.

    Chinese investors eye geological exploration in Kyrgyzstan
    Photo credit: Kabar

    Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration Adylbek Kasymaliev met with investors led by He Ruqiu of Hunan Global South Industry.

    Discussions focused on implementing exploration projects, introducing modern technologies, and developing infrastructure.

    Investors pledged support for job creation and personnel training.

    Kasymaliev emphasized Kyrgyzstan’s interest in attracting foreign investment to develop minerals, polymetals, and rare earth elements. He confirmed the government’s readiness to cooperate and issued relevant instructions.

    An agreement was reached to continue cooperation with the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology, and Technical Supervision and Kyrgyzgeology to explore formats for bilateral investment projects.

    Kyrgyzstan Central Asia China Geological exploration Energy Government
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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