Chinese investors eye geological exploration in Kyrgyzstan

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration Adylbek Kasymaliev met with investors led by He Ruqiu of Hunan Global South Industry.

Discussions focused on implementing exploration projects, introducing modern technologies, and developing infrastructure.

Investors pledged support for job creation and personnel training.

Kasymaliev emphasized Kyrgyzstan’s interest in attracting foreign investment to develop minerals, polymetals, and rare earth elements. He confirmed the government’s readiness to cooperate and issued relevant instructions.

An agreement was reached to continue cooperation with the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology, and Technical Supervision and Kyrgyzgeology to explore formats for bilateral investment projects.