Chinese company studies possibility of building monorails in Bishkek

On March 19, 2025, the Trade Mission of the Kyrgyz Republic together with the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic in Uzbekistan organized a trilateral meeting in Bishkek between representatives of the Chinese company CRRC Changchun Railway Vehicles, the Bishkek Mayor’s Office and the State Enterprise Kyrgyz Temir Zholu. They discussed the possibility of building monorails in Bishkek and the prospects for their further development.

During the negotiations, the parties agreed to study in detail all aspects of the implementation of this project, including its economic and technical feasibility.

The Bishkek Mayor’s Office will present the Chinese side with sketches of the construction of monorails for study. The city authorities also emphasized that this project can be implemented within the framework of a public-private partnership, which opens up additional opportunities for attracting foreign investors.

State Enterprise Kyrgyz Temir Zholu expressed interest in hybrid electric trains, which will significantly reduce harmful emissions into the atmosphere and improve the environmental friendliness of rail transport in Kyrgyzstan.

The implementation of the monorail project in Bishkek will significantly improve the transport infrastructure of the capital, providing a convenient and modern means of transportation for city residents. The new type of transport will reduce the load on the existing road network, reduce travel time and increase the mobility of the population.

