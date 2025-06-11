China’s Xi Jinping to visit Kazakhstan next week

The visit is set to feature a high-level bilateral meeting with a focus on further steps towards deepening a Kazakh-Chinese multilateral strategic partnership.

It was noted that the second Central Asia-China summit with the participation of the heads of state of the region is to take place on June 17 in the Kazakh capital Astana.

As reported earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Elina Valtonen.