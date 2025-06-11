China’s Xi Jinping to visit Kazakhstan next week
09:29, 11 June 2025
Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping is to make a visit to Kazakhstan on June 16-17, 2025, at the initiation of Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
The visit is set to feature a high-level bilateral meeting with a focus on further steps towards deepening a Kazakh-Chinese multilateral strategic partnership.
It was noted that the second Central Asia-China summit with the participation of the heads of state of the region is to take place on June 17 in the Kazakh capital Astana.
As reported earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Elina Valtonen.