    China's Tianzhou-9 docks with space station Tiangong

    12:38, 15 July 2025

    The cargo craft Tianzhou-9 successfully docked at the rear docking port of Tianhe, the core module of China's space station Tiangong, on Tuesday, according to the China Manned Space Agency, Xinhua reports.

    China's Tianzhou-9 docks with space station Tiangong
    Photo credit: Xinhua

    Such process was conducted at 8:52 a.m. (Beijing Time) after the Tianzhou-9 entered its orbit and completed its status setting, according to the agency.

    The Shenzhou-20 crew members onboard the space station will enter the cargo craft and transfer the payloads as scheduled.

     

     

