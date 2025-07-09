EN
    China's Tianzhou-8 cargo spaceship re-enters atmosphere

    15:46, 9 July 2025

    China's Tianzhou-8 cargo spacecraft performed a controlled re-entry into the atmosphere on Wednesday morning, according to the China Manned Space Agency, CGTN reports. 

    China's Tianzhou-8 cargo spaceship re-enters atmosphere
    Photo credit: China Manned Space Agency

    Most of the spacecraft's components burned up during the re-entry process, with few remaining debris falling into a designated safe zone in the ocean.

    The Tianzhou-8 spacecraft separated from the orbiting space station combination on Tuesday, switching to independent flight.

    Loaded with consumables, propellants, experiment equipment and other materials, the cargo spacecraft blasted off from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in south China's island province of Hainan on November 15, 2024.

