China’s Shenzhou-23 successfully docks with Tiangong space station

According to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA), the spacecraft completed a fast, automated rendezvous with the radial port of the Tianhe core module.

The entire docking process lasted about 3.5 hours.

Photo credit: Xinhua

The three astronauts aboard Shenzhou-23 will now enter the Tianhe module, where the Shenzhou-21 crew is ready to welcome them.

Photo credit: Xinhua

Shenzhou-23 was launched atop a Long March-2F rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on Sunday.

It was earlier reported, loaded with consumables, propellants, experiment equipment and other materials, China's Tianzhou-8 cargo spacecraft blasted off from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in south China's island province of Hainan on November 15, 2024.