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    China’s Shenzhou-23 successfully docks with Tiangong space station

    08:33, 25 May 2026

    China’s Shenzhou-23 crewed spaceship docked with the Tiangong space station at 2:45 a.m. Beijing Time on Monday, Qazinform News Agency cites Xinhua.

    China’s Shenzhou-23 successfully docks with Tiangong space station
    Photo credit: Xinhua

    According to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA), the spacecraft completed a fast, automated rendezvous with the radial port of the Tianhe core module.

    The entire docking process lasted about 3.5 hours.

    China’s Shenzhou-23 successfully docks with Tiangong space station
    Photo credit: Xinhua

    The three astronauts aboard Shenzhou-23 will now enter the Tianhe module, where the Shenzhou-21 crew is ready to welcome them.

    China’s Shenzhou-23 successfully docks with Tiangong space station
    Photo credit: Xinhua

    Shenzhou-23 was launched atop a Long March-2F rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on Sunday.

    It was earlier reported, loaded with consumables, propellants, experiment equipment and other materials, China's Tianzhou-8 cargo spacecraft blasted off from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in south China's island province of Hainan on November 15, 2024.

    China Space Spaceship Space exploration Science Science and Research
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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