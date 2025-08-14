China's Shenzhou-20 crew to conduct 3rd spacewalk with new spacesuits

The astronaut trio – Chen Dong, Chen Zhongrui and Wang Jie – completed two rounds of EVA in May and June, respectively. They also welcomed a new package delivery with the arrival of Tianzhou-9, China's cargo spaceship series.

The crew also unpacked new extravehicular spacesuits last week delivered by Tianzhou-9.

In addition, they've completed environmental monitoring and equipment maintenance aboard the space station as well as inventory management and cargo transfers.

The astronauts are reported to be in good physical and mental health and are fully prepared for their next EVA, the CMSA said.

