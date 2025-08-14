EN
    China's Shenzhou-20 crew to conduct 3rd spacewalk with new spacesuits

    15:12, 14 August 2025

    The Shenzhou-20 crew aboard China's orbiting space station will soon conduct the third round of extravehicular activities (EVA), the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) said on Thursday, CGTN reports. 

    China's Shenzhou-20 crew to conduct 3rd spacewalk with new spacesuits
    Photo credit: CCTV Plus

    The astronaut trio – Chen Dong, Chen Zhongrui and Wang Jie – completed two rounds of EVA in May and June, respectively. They also welcomed a new package delivery with the arrival of Tianzhou-9, China's cargo spaceship series.

    The crew also unpacked new extravehicular spacesuits last week delivered by Tianzhou-9.

    In addition, they've completed environmental monitoring and equipment maintenance aboard the space station as well as inventory management and cargo transfers.

    The astronauts are reported to be in good physical and mental health and are fully prepared for their next EVA, the CMSA said.

    As reported previously, Google and NASA trial an AI system for diagnosing medical issues in space. 

    World News Space China Space exploration
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
