    China's giant radio telescope observations unravel origin of cosmic enigmatic flashes

    19:13, 16 January 2026

    Through studying the observation data of China's gigantic radio telescope located in the country's southwestern Guizhou Province, an international research team has uncovered compelling new evidence supporting a binary-system origin for at least some fast radio bursts, one of the most enigmatic phenomena in modern astrophysics, Xinhua reports.

    Telescope
    Photo credit: Xinhua

    These findings made by the research team, led by astronomers from the Purple Mountain Observatory of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, are based on observations made by using China's Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical radio Telescope (FAST), and have been published online in the journal Science.

    Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan’s telescope network had grown with installations in Spain and Uzbekistan.

    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Tatyana Kudrenok
