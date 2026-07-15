China's GDP expands by 4.7% in H1 2026

During the reporting period, the country's gross domestic product reached 69.57 trillion yuan (approximately $10.25 trillion). In the first quarter, the figure was 5.0%, while in the second quarter, GDP slowed to 4.3% year-on-year.

The services sector remained the main driver of the Chinese economy, showing growth of 5.2%. Added value in industry increased by 3.9%, and in agriculture by 3.7%.

China's foreign trade sector demonstrated strong growth, increasing by 16.9% year-on-year to reach 25.47 trillion yuan.

According to the agency, the consumer price index rose by 1.0% over the first six months, while the unemployment rate remained at 5.2%.

Earlier, it was reported that China's foreign trade grew 16.9% in first half of 2026.