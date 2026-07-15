China's GDP expands by 4.7% in H1 2026
China's economy grew by 4.7% in the first half of 2026 compared to the same period last year, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Bureau of Statistics of China.
During the reporting period, the country's gross domestic product reached 69.57 trillion yuan (approximately $10.25 trillion). In the first quarter, the figure was 5.0%, while in the second quarter, GDP slowed to 4.3% year-on-year.
The services sector remained the main driver of the Chinese economy, showing growth of 5.2%. Added value in industry increased by 3.9%, and in agriculture by 3.7%.
China's foreign trade sector demonstrated strong growth, increasing by 16.9% year-on-year to reach 25.47 trillion yuan.
According to the agency, the consumer price index rose by 1.0% over the first six months, while the unemployment rate remained at 5.2%.
Earlier, it was reported that China's foreign trade grew 16.9% in first half of 2026.