China's exports rise to USD 850.1 bln in Q1
09:15, 14 April 2025
China's total goods imports and exports in yuan-denominated terms expanded 1.3 percent year on year in the first quarter of this year, official data showed on Monday, Xinhua reports.
According to the General Administration of Customs, China's exports during the period rose 6.9 percent to 6.13 trillion yuan (about 850.1 billion U.S. dollars) while imports fell 6 percent to 4.17 trillion yuan.
As reported before, China raised additional tariffs to 125 pct on imported U.S. products.