    China's exports rise to USD 850.1 bln in Q1

    09:15, 14 April 2025

    China's total goods imports and exports in yuan-denominated terms expanded 1.3 percent year on year in the first quarter of this year, official data showed on Monday, Xinhua reports. 

    An aerial drone photo shows a view of the Tangshan Port in north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 13, 2025.
    Photo credit: An aerial drone photo shows a view of the Tangshan Port in north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 13, 2025 /Liu Mancang/Xinhua

    According to the General Administration of Customs, China's exports during the period rose 6.9 percent to 6.13 trillion yuan (about 850.1 billion U.S. dollars) while imports fell 6 percent to 4.17 trillion yuan.

    As reported before, China raised additional tariffs to 125 pct on imported U.S. products.

    China Economy Trade Exports Imports
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
