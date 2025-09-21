China's first robot PhD student embarks on artistic AI journey

Over the next four years, it will pursue a degree in the digital performance design at the Department of Stage Design.

Launched by the STA and the University of Shanghai for Science and Technology (USST), the program aims to develop experimental training methods for a new generation of embodied agents, emphasizing multimodal interaction, artistic expression and cognitive growth.

Throughout the four-year program, Xueba 01 will systematically learn the fundamental movements, routines and performance techniques of traditional Chinese operas.

The USST team will handle its technical training and foundational knowledge, while the STA team will cultivate its artistic performance.

The robot is an optimized version of Xingzhe No. 2, which came in third place in Beijing's humanoid robot half marathon this year, according to Li Qingdu, executive director of the Institute of Machine Intelligence at USST and co-supervisor of Xueba 01.

The robot incorporates a world-leading, ultra-lightweight, tendon-based bionic structure and human-like facial technology. It can perform delicate movements, as well as over 100 lifelike expressions and real-time interactions, he said.

Li explained that the robot can flexibly adjust its height and appearance, perform continuously for over six hours -- even under high-intensity conditions. It can also adjust its performance in real time based on audience feedback, and offer an almost unlimited range of performance styles.

"At this stage, Xueba 01 can 'sing' pieces from Henan Opera, Shanghai Opera and Peking Opera, but its movements still lack smoothness and aesthetic appeal. We have made it to learn from professional performers," he said, adding that they use motion capture technology to record human performers' movements, expressions and gestures, and to form training datasets.

In the future, the robot could learn directly from video footage, which provides richer data and helps generate more natural performances, he said.

STA President Huang Changyong noted that the robot's core mission is to explore the intersection of art and technology, particularly in investigating how traditional Chinese art forms can be integrated with AI.

"Our teaching model integrates technical refinement and humanistic inspiration," said Yang Qingqing, a professor at STA and another co-supervisor of Xueba 01.

"Technically, we cooperate with the USST team to refine the robot's performance," she said. "On the humanistic side, we focus more on discussion and inspiration."

"For example, I might explain a character's background, motivations and emotional layers to Xueba 01, and it will use its language-processing technology to interpret my guidance and generate corresponding performance proposals."

Yang emphasized that the initiative offers valuable insights for arts education in China, breaking down disciplinary barriers and underscoring the need for contemporary artists to combine technological literacy and interdisciplinary thinking with traditional skills and humanistic knowledge.

She highlighted the project's role in digitally preserving and innovating the theatrical arts by using advanced technology to safeguard and promote cultural heritage such as Chinese operas.

"Technology serves as both a new medium and a creative partner in art," she said.

