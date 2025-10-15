China's core CPI growth accelerates in September: NBS

The consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.1 percent month on month but dropped 0.3 percent year on year. However, core CPI, which excludes food and energy prices, increased by 1.0 percent year on year – marking the fifth consecutive month of expansion.

The producer price index (PPI), which measures factory-gate prices, remained flat month on month for the second month in a row. On a year-on-year basis, PPI declined by 2.3 percent, but the drop narrowed by 0.6 percentage point compared to August.

Dong Lijuan, chief statistician of the NBS, noted that the core CPI's steady rise reflects improving domestic demand. Although the headline CPI remains in negative territory, the narrowing decline is mainly due to base effects.

Meanwhile, stable PPI figures indicate improvements in supply-demand dynamics, according to Dong, who highlighted that certain sectors have shown price stabilization, while lower prices in petroleum-related industries have been led by global factors.

The positive trend reflects the impact of China's ongoing macroeconomic policies. Continued development of a unified national market and structural industrial upgrades have contributed to narrowing price declines and boosting prices in specific sectors, said Dong.

Earlier, it was reported China's total goods imports and exports rose to 33.61 trillion yuan ($4.73 trillion) in the first nine months of 2025, up 4 percent year on year, official data showed Monday.