China’s air quality improves in first half of 2026 as EV adoption helps cut emissions

The report found that average concentrations of PM2.5 continued to decline as EVs made an increasingly significant contribution to reducing emissions from the transport sector.

Between January and June, EVs displaced an estimated 33.7 million tons of oil equivalent (Mtoe) in oil consumption, up 42 percent from the same period last year and nearly three times the level recorded in the first half of 2023. The reduction was roughly equivalent to 6 percent of China's crude oil imports in 2025, or about 22 days of imports at last year's average rate.

Air quality also improved in urban areas, with nitrogen dioxide (NO2) levels falling 7 percent in the second quarter. The decline, closely linked to lower vehicle exhaust emissions, coincided with increased use of electric vehicles, public transportation, and car-sharing services amid higher fuel prices.

The report said emissions-related indicators improved in 28 of China's 31 provincial capitals, reflecting continued progress in pollution-control measures despite unfavorable weather conditions in some regions.

Among China's three major air pollution control regions, the Yangtze River Delta recorded the largest decline in PM2.5 concentrations during the first half of the year, while the Fenwei Plain also posted lower PM2.5 concentrations.

China's updated annual PM2.5 standard of 30 micrograms per cubic meter came into effect in March 2026, introducing a stricter benchmark for assessing air quality. According to the report, if all cities meet the current standard, approximately 156,000 air pollution-related deaths could be prevented each year. When an even tighter annual limit of 25 micrograms per cubic meter takes effect in 2031, the number of avoided deaths could rise to around 300,000 annually.

The report also highlighted China's recently released Beautiful China plan, which places renewed emphasis on air pollution control through stricter PM2.5 reduction targets in key regions and expanded clean transportation initiatives.

Earlier, Qazinform reported China's foreign trade grows 16.9% in the first half of 2026.