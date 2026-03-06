China's AI industry hits 1.2 tln yuan in 2025, says minister

AI is deeply integrated in numerous Chinese industries. Over 30% of manufacturing firms have implemented AI applications, Li said when meeting the press and taking questions at the Ministers' Corridor.

Chinese open-source large models ranked first globally in downloads last year, enhancing the accessibility of AI technology, Li said. The rapid advancement of embodied intelligence also saw Chinese firms unveil more than 300 types of humanoid robots in 2025, accounting for over half of the global total.

Looking ahead, Li said China will focus on producing more world-class smart products, including AI-powered computers, AI mobile phones and smart home appliances, to meet the growing consumer demand for a better quality of life.

China will step up efforts to develop next-generation AI products such as brain-computer interfaces, autonomous vehicles and robotics, while expanding the use of smart technologies in agricultural machinery and medical equipment, he added.

In the manufacturing sector, China's industrial value added reached 41.7 trillion yuan ($5.76 trillion) last year, contributing 35% to economic growth and consolidating the country's position as the world's largest manufacturer, Li said.

China's production and sales of new energy vehicles led the world for the 11th consecutive year, while investment in emerging sectors such as aerospace equipment posted double-digit growth.

