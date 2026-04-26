China unveils commercial space standards system

According to the CNSA, the system is designed to drive innovation across the entire industrial chain, reform development models and foster a healthy ecosystem.

The system covers six branches: industry governance, R&D and manufacturing, launch and TT&C (Telemetry, Tracking and Command), space application services, basic and common items, and facilities and equipment. It includes plans for more than 1,000 standard items, spanning international and national standards at various levels.

Hu Yihuai, director of the Department of Commercial Space at the CNSA, said the standards system did not "start from scratch." Instead, it builds on China's 70 years of space experience, aligns with market-oriented and commercial development needs, and incorporates internationally applicable standards.

China's space sector is international in nature, so we have incorporated applicable standards used internationally, Hu said. "The standards are also open and inclusive. We know commercial space has many new tracks and new business models, and an open standards system can include these new tracks and new business models as well."

The CNSA has carried out a series of top-level planning efforts, through documents and policies, to support the development of commercial space. Hu told reporters that the release of the Commercial Space Standards System (Version 1.0) is one of many policy measures.

Earlier, it was reported China launches Pakistan's PRSC-EO3 satellite.