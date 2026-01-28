EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    China to safeguard workers as AI reshapes job market

    04:12, 28 January 2026

    China is set to roll out policy measures to address the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on jobs as rapid technological adoption has reshaped the country's labor market, Xinhua reported.

    China to safeguard workers as AI reshapes job market
    Photo credit: Xinhua

    The Chinese Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security said at a press briefing on Tuesday that an official document will be released to respond to the AI's impact and promote employment.

    Alongside the AI-focused policy, authorities will also introduce targeted employment support for key industries and expand assistance for priority groups, including university graduates and other young jobseekers, according to the ministry.

    As earlier reported, new research found that modern AI systems can outperform the average person on some creativity tests.

    World News China Artificial Intelligence AI Employment Asia Technology Society
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All