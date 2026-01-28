China to safeguard workers as AI reshapes job market

The Chinese Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security said at a press briefing on Tuesday that an official document will be released to respond to the AI's impact and promote employment.

Alongside the AI-focused policy, authorities will also introduce targeted employment support for key industries and expand assistance for priority groups, including university graduates and other young jobseekers, according to the ministry.

As earlier reported, new research found that modern AI systems can outperform the average person on some creativity tests.