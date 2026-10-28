China takes note of Mbappé’s apology over Mao-related remarks

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun commented on Mbappé’s statement during a regular press briefing.

“We take seriously the apology he has made,” the Chinese diplomat said.

The controversy in China was sparked by a video circulating online featuring remarks by Mbappé that were reportedly related to Mao Zedong, the founder of the People’s Republic of China.

Following the incident, Chinese companies announced the termination of their commercial contracts with the footballer, media platforms removed content related to him, and China’s state broadcaster stopped airing matches and competitions featuring Mbappé and withdrew all advertisements featuring the player.

Mbappé later released an official apology in French, Chinese and English on his X account.

China Media Group, the country’s state broadcaster, said that Real Madrid had formally apologised to the Chinese people over Kylian Mbappé's recent remarks, conveying the apology to CMG through La Liga on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, La Liga President Javier Tebas met with China’s ambassador to Spain to discuss the situation.