EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    China successfully launches new test satellites

    09:35, 19 April 2025

    China sent six new test satellites into space on Saturday from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province, Xinhua reports. 

    China successfully launches new test satellites
    Photo credit: Xinhua

    The six Shiyan-27 satellites were launched at 6:51 a.m. (Beijing Time) aboard a modified Long March-6 carrier rocket and entered the preset orbits successfully.

    They will be mainly used for space environment exploration and related technology tests.

    The launch marks the 570th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.

    As earlier reported, the Indian government on Friday announced it will send an astronaut to space next month. 

    World News Around the World China Space Satellites
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All