China steps in as official partner of Astana AI Film Festival

The event brought together representatives of leading technology companies, film studios, universities, research centers, investors, AI developers, and film industry professionals from both countries.

One of the key highlights was the signing of a memorandum of cooperation between the Astana AI Film Festival Foundation and Beijing Zhongguancun Tongli Technology Service Co., Ltd. The agreement provides for the development of joint projects in AI filmmaking, AI-generated content (AIGC), science fiction content, investment, and international distribution. Under the agreement, the Chinese company will become the official partner of the Astana AI Film Festival in China.

China is one of the key partners in developing the global AI film ecosystem. It is home to leading technology companies, talented creators, and the world's largest digital content market. The signing of this memorandum marks the beginning of systematic cooperation between Kazakhstan and China in the creative industries, said Almas Zhali, co-founder and chairman of the Astana AI Film Festival.

During the presentation, organizers unveiled the international concept of the Astana AI Film Festival, which will be held in Astana from October 1 to 3 as part of Astana AI Week.

Artificial intelligence is transforming the language of cinema and making creativity truly global. Today, a talented filmmaker can create a world-class film from almost anywhere in the world. That is why the Astana AI Film Festival is being established as an open international platform where the main criteria are not the country of origin, but the strength of the idea, the quality of the story, and the level of its execution. We are confident that cooperation with China will create new opportunities for creators in both countries, said Aizatulla Khussein, co-founder and creative director of the Astana AI Film Festival.

Photo credit: Astana AI Film Festival

The event continued with the Kazakhstan-China Forum on Innovation Exchange in AI Film and Television. During expert sessions and panel discussions, representatives of leading film studios, technology companies, and research centers discussed the use of artificial intelligence in film production, the development of AI-generated content, the transformation of creative processes, mechanisms for international cooperation, and prospects for bringing joint projects to global markets.

The discussions included representatives and executives from companies and organizations such as PixVerse AI, the China Film Group AI Research Institute, Bauhinia Films (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd., the Zhongguancun Science Fiction Industry Innovation Center, and other leading Chinese companies in the AIGC sector.

Following the forum, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to developing long-term cooperation between Kazakhstan and China in artificial intelligence, the film industry, and digital creative technologies.

It is worth noting that the Astana AI Film Festival will take place in Astana in autumn 2026 and is expected to become one of the leading international events dedicated to AI-powered filmmaking. The festival will feature an international competition with a total prize fund of one million US dollars, as well as a conference, project pitching sessions, and meetings with leading global experts in artificial intelligence, cinema, and digital creativity.