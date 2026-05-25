China sets sights on Moon’s South Pole with Chang’e-7 mission

The Chang'e-7 mission will employ a comprehensive exploration approach encompassing orbiting, landing, roving and hopping, Zhang Jingbo, the agency's spokesperson, said at a press conference held ahead of the launch of the Shenzhou-23 crewed mission, scheduled for Sunday night from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China.

In April this year, the Chang'e-7 lunar probe was delivered to the launch site in the southern island province of Hainan, where it is undergoing pre-launch preparations.

All related work is progressing steadily as planned, Zhang said.

Besides the unmanned moon mission, China is targeting a crewed lunar landing by 2030.

According to Zhang, the country has integrated its existing crewed lunar landing and unmanned lunar exploration efforts into a unified moon exploration project.

Earlier this year, China successfully conducted a low-altitude demonstration and validation test for the Long March-10 rocket system, along with a maximum dynamic pressure abort flight test for the crewed spacecraft system Mengzhou (Dream Vessel).

These tests have laid a solid foundation for the development of a future reusable crewed space-Earth transportation system and for crewed lunar landing, Zhang added.

China will continue to organize and complete key missions as planned, including a technical verification flight of the Long March-10, as well as the maiden flights of Mengzhou and the lunar lander Lanyue (Embracing The Moon), the spokesperson said.

Earlier, it was reported that China is set to launch Chang'e-8 lunar mission around 2029, collaborating with international partners.