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    China sends three remote sensing satellites into space

    08:43, 6 November 2026

    China launched three Yaogan-51 remote sensing satellites aboard a Long March-2C rocket from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province on Thursday, Qazinform News Agency cites Xinhua.

    China sends three remote sensing satellites into space
    Photo credit: CMG

    The Yaogan-51 group satellites 07, 08 and 09 were launched at 11:58 p.m. Beijing Time.

    The satellites were carried into space aboard a Long March-2C rocket and successfully entered their designated orbits.

    The spacecraft are primarily designed for scientific experiments and electromagnetic environment detection.

    The mission marked the 675th launch of the Long March carrier rocket series.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported NASA’s Swift observatory fell back to Earth after 2 decades in space. 

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