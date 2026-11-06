China sends three remote sensing satellites into space

The Yaogan-51 group satellites 07, 08 and 09 were launched at 11:58 p.m. Beijing Time.

The satellites were carried into space aboard a Long March-2C rocket and successfully entered their designated orbits.

The spacecraft are primarily designed for scientific experiments and electromagnetic environment detection.

The mission marked the 675th launch of the Long March carrier rocket series.

Earlier, Qazinform reported NASA’s Swift observatory fell back to Earth after 2 decades in space.