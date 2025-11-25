EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    China sends Shenzhou-22 to orbit

    13:05, 25 November 2025

    China launched the Shenzhou-22 spaceship from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China at 12:11 p.m. (Beijing Time) on Tuesday, successfully accomplishing the first emergency launch mission in the country's manned space program, Xinhua reported.

    China sends Shenzhou-22 to orbit
    Photo credit: Xinhua

    About 10 minutes after the launch, the spaceship separated from the rocket and entered its designated orbit. The China Manned Space Agency declared the launch mission a complete success.

    The spaceship, flying without a crew aboard, carried a cargo of space food, medical supplies, fresh fruit and vegetables, as well as devices for treating the cracked window on the Shenzhou-20 spaceship.

    China sends Shenzhou-22 to orbit
    Photo credit: Xinhua

    Shenzhou-22 will autonomously execute a fast-track rendezvous and docking with the space station complex.

    The new spaceship will later serve as the return vessel for the three Shenzhou-21 astronauts currently in orbit.

    The return mission of sending the three Shenzhou-20 astronauts back to Earth, initially scheduled on Nov. 5 by the Shenzhou-20 spaceship, was delayed following a suspected debris impact.

    The Long March-2F Y22 rocket and the Shenzhou-22 spaceship -- already on standby at the launch site -- were swiftly brought to launch readiness, initiating a 16-day emergency launch sequence

    Space exploration Space World News China Asia
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All