China sees trillions in sales amid trade-in push
China’s government-supported trade-in program has significantly boosted consumer goods sales, benefiting around 494 million people and generating total sales of 3.92 trillion yuan (around $561 billion), according to Vice Minister of Commerce Sheng Qiuping, Qazinform News Agency cites CGTN.
The figures were announced on Tuesday at a press conference held by the State Council Information Office, which outlined the country’s initiatives to encourage green consumption.
Sheng noted that between 2024 and 2025, China saw 18.3 million vehicles traded in under the program. New energy vehicles made up nearly 60 percent of these transactions, highlighting the policy’s role in accelerating the shift toward more environmentally friendly consumption.
