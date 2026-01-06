China sees trillions in sales amid trade-in push

The figures were announced on Tuesday at a press conference held by the State Council Information Office, which outlined the country’s initiatives to encourage green consumption.

Sheng noted that between 2024 and 2025, China saw 18.3 million vehicles traded in under the program. New energy vehicles made up nearly 60 percent of these transactions, highlighting the policy’s role in accelerating the shift toward more environmentally friendly consumption.

