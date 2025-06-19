China-SCO Forum on Digital Development and Cooperation held in Karamay

According to the SCO Secretariat in Beijing, the event is being held in Karamay for the third consecutive year under the motto «Digital Transformation Promotes Sustainable Development."

The Forum proved to be an authoritative platform for exchanging views, showcasing achievements, and strengthening practical cooperation in the field of digitalization.

Opening the Forum, SCO Deputy Secretary-General Janesh Kane emphasized that digital transformation is a key factor for sustainable development and an important area of cooperation within the SCO framework. Special attention was given to the implementation of the decisions of the SCO Summit held in New Delhi in 2023, including the Digital Economy Program and the SCO Member States’ Action Plan on Digital Transformation.

High praise was given to the efforts of the Chinese side, notably the active contribution of the China-SCO Cooperation Center on Big Data in Karamay, as well as the organization of a series of training seminars attended by representatives from over 20 countries.

Concluding the event, participants expressed confidence that the Forum will make a significant contribution to further strengthening cooperation among SCO countries in the digital sphere and provide a new impetus to efforts aimed at ensuring sustainable growth across the Organization’s region.

