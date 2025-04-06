China sci-tech museums adopt AI-powered assistants

In November 2024, CSTM launched the country's first AI-powered museum assistant, combining popular science knowledge with large-model technology. The smart assistant not only provides on-site guidance and information but also answers scientific queries for young learners remotely, showcasing AI's potential in educational settings.

Since March, CSTM has expanded the initiative, training technical teams from 13 provincial museums through workshops. Participants have built customized knowledge bases and deployed AI assistants tailored to their venues.

A CSTM spokesperson highlighted that as technology advances and more museums join, the AI ecosystem will diversify, creating a smart, ubiquitous network of assistants for multiple applications.

Earlier it was reported that China has accelerated the development of humanoid robot for diverse applications.