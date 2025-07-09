China remains world's top manufacturer for 15 consecutive years: official

Zheng made the remarks at a press conference, where he presented achievements in social and economic development during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025) and responded to questions from the media.

Since 2021, the country's manufacturing industry has seen its added value increase by over 30 trillion yuan (about 4.2 trillion U.S. dollars) every year, with the output of more than 220 key industrial products leading the world, the official said.

As reported previously, the first all-cargo air route between east China's Zhejiang Province and Central Asia was launched Wednesday.