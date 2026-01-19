China records lowest birth rate since 1949

By the end of 2025, the country’s population stood at 1,404.89 million, down by 3.39 million compared to the previous year. During the year, 7.92 million babies were born, pushing the birth rate down to 5.63 per thousand. At the same time, deaths totaled 11.31 million, resulting in a natural population growth rate of minus 2.41 per thousand.

The figures confirm that China birth rate has reached its lowest point since 1949, the year the People’s Republic of China was founded. The data also shows a steadily aging society. People aged 60 and over now account for 23% of the population, including nearly 224 million aged 65 and above. Meanwhile, the working age group between 16 and 59 makes up just over 60% of the total population.

