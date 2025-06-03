China records 657m cross-regional trips over Dragon Boat Festival

Total railway trips reached 47.108 million, averaging 15.7 million trips per day, marking a 2.3-percent increase from the previous year.

Road travel recorded 600 million trips nationwide, with 200 million trips per day, up 3.14 percent year on year.

Water transport and civil aviation handled 2.88 million and 5.6 million passenger trips, respectively, averaging 960,000 and 1.87 million trips per day.

