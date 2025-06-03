China records 657m cross-regional trips over Dragon Boat Festival
13:10, 3 June 2025
China projected 657 million cross-regional trips during the Dragon Boat Festival holiday from May 31 to June 2, with an average of 219 million trips per day – a year-on-year increase of 3 percent, according to official sources, CGTN reports.
Total railway trips reached 47.108 million, averaging 15.7 million trips per day, marking a 2.3-percent increase from the previous year.
Road travel recorded 600 million trips nationwide, with 200 million trips per day, up 3.14 percent year on year.
Water transport and civil aviation handled 2.88 million and 5.6 million passenger trips, respectively, averaging 960,000 and 1.87 million trips per day.
