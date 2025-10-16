China records 48.3 pct growth in visa-free entries in Q3
17:13, 16 October 2025
Foreign nationals made 7.246 million visits to China in the third quarter of 2025 under visa-free policies, marking a 48.3 percent year-on-year increase, the National Immigration Administration (NIA) said on Thursday, Xinhua reports.
Visa-free entries accounted for 72.2 percent of all entries made by foreign nationals, the NIA said.
China has expanded its visa-free travel policies. Tourists from 76 countries are now able to benefit from unilateral or mutual visa-free entry, while citizens of 55 countries can visit China in transit visa-free for up to 10 days, before traveling on to a third destination.
