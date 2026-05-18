China postpones second Arab summit, cites regional instability

Speaking at a press conference in Amman on the recent visit of the US president to China and his meeting with the Chinese president, Guo said Jordanian-Chinese relations, as well as broader Arab-Chinese ties, are witnessing continued progress across various sectors. He added that a new date for the summit will be agreed upon later.

The ambassador said continued instability in the region is "unacceptable," praising Jordan’s efforts under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II to promote stability and contain tensions. He stressed China’s support for all efforts aimed at restoring regional stability.

Guo described the US president’s visit to China as "historic and important," noting that the two presidents held extensive talks focused on strengthening relations.

He added that the two leaders also discussed key international issues and agreed to support cooperation within the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum (APEC) and the Group of Twenty (G20) summit framework, while underscoring the importance of continued communication and deeper mutual trust and understanding.

Earlier, it was reported Jordan wins the presidency of the ISESCO Executive Council.