China mediates talks between Afghanistan and Pakistan in Urumqi

Mao told a regular press briefing that the cross-departmental delegations of the three sides include representatives from authorities in charge of foreign affairs, defense, and security.

Based on the common understandings reached between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Afghan Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi, the discussions were candid, pragmatic and proceeded in a sound atmosphere, which shows that the talks follow an approach oriented towards solving problems, striving for results and taking actions, said Mao.

Mao noted that the Afghan and Pakistani delegations spoke highly of the Global Security Initiative and the Asian security model put forward by the Chinese side, in particular, the important visions of seeking commonality despite differences, treating each other as equals, and championing dialogue and consultation for the peaceful settlement of disputes.

"The two sides commended and thanked China for the mediation effort and thoughtful arrangement as the host country of the talks," she said, adding that they also expressed appreciation for China's fair and just position and utmost effort.

The Afghan and Pakistani sides reiterated that they follow the purposes and spirit of the UN Charter and the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, stay committed to resolving differences as soon as possible, work for the turnaround of Afghanistan-Pakistan relations, and agree to refrain from actions that may escalate or complicate the situation, Mao pointed out.

"China expressed readiness to maintain communication with both sides, provide the platform for dialogue, and continue to play a constructive role for improving and developing Afghanistan-Pakistan relations and enhancing practical trilateral cooperation among the three countries," said the spokesperson.

Mao said after intensive bilateral and trilateral meetings over the past week, China noted and summed up the talks and common understandings.

Afghanistan and Pakistan reiterated that the two countries are Muslim brothers and neighbors, Mao said.

The three sides believed that amid the turbulent and changing international and regional situation, maintaining friendly ties between Afghanistan and Pakistan is of vital importance to peoples in both countries as well as peace and stability in South Asia, she added.

The three sides stressed that dialogue and consultation is the viable and effective way to resolve complex international disputes, including the disputes between Afghanistan and Pakistan, according to the spokesperson.

The three sides agreed to discuss a comprehensive plan to resolve issues in the relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan, and identified the core and priority issues, Mao said.

China stressed that terrorism is the core issue affecting Afghanistan-Pakistan relations, the spokesperson said.

The three sides believed that the Urumqi process is substantive, and agreed to maintain communication and dialogue on the process, she added.

Qazinform News Agency reported in late February that Pakistan and Afghanistan exchanged strikes amid sharply escalating tensions.