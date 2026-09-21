China launches nine satellites

The satellites were carried by a Lijian-1 Y18 carrier rocket and have entered their planned orbits.

They will mainly be used for space environment monitoring, disaster prevention and mitigation, and scientific experiments.

The launch mission was a complete success.

This was the 17th flight mission conducted by the Lijian carrier rocket series, which were developed by commercial spaceflight company CAS Space. The Lijian series have so far successfully sent one spacecraft and 121 satellites into space, with a total payload mass in orbit exceeding 21 tonnes, according to the company.

The launch schedule for the Lijian-1 carrier rocket has been set through the second half of 2027.

CAS Space is China's commercial space company that has launched the largest number of satellites and the heaviest payloads in the country's private space sector, the Science and Technology Daily reported Sunday.

On Saturday, China launched a group of satellites from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in northern Shanxi Province.