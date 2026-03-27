China launches new test satellite

The Shiyan-33 satellite was launched at 12:11 p.m. (Beijing Time) aboard a Long March-2C carrier rocket, with the Yuanzheng-1S (Expedition-1S) upper stage attached to the rocket. The satellite has successfully reached its preset orbit.

This was the 635th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.

As reported earlier, the Technology and Engineering Center for Space Utilization (CSU) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) announced that the three-satellite constellation based on the Distant Retrograde Orbit (DRO) in the Earth-moon space has been operating in orbit for two years, providing a foundation for future lunar exploration.