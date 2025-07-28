EN
    China launches new satellite internet batch into orbit

    09:51, 28 July 2025

    China launched a new group of low-Earth orbit satellites for its satellite internet project from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province on Sunday at 6:03 p.m BJT, CGTN reports. 

    China launches new satellite internet batch into orbit
    Photo credit: CMG

    The satellites were sent into space aboard a Long March-6A carrier rocket and entered their designated orbit, marking a complete success for the mission.

    This launch marked the 585th flight of the Long March rocket series.

    As reported previously, the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) unveiled the ScienceOne model on Saturday at the 2025 World Artificial Intelligence Conference, marking a significant advance in AI-driven research innovation. 

