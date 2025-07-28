China launches new satellite internet batch into orbit
09:51, 28 July 2025
China launched a new group of low-Earth orbit satellites for its satellite internet project from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province on Sunday at 6:03 p.m BJT, CGTN reports.
The satellites were sent into space aboard a Long March-6A carrier rocket and entered their designated orbit, marking a complete success for the mission.
This launch marked the 585th flight of the Long March rocket series.
