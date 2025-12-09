EN
    China launches group of new internet satellites

    19:16, 9 December 2025

    China on Tuesday launched the 15th group of low-orbit internet satellites from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province on Tuesday, Qazinform News Agency cites CGTN.

    Photo credit: Xinhua

    The satellite group was carried into orbit onboard of a modified Long March-6 carrier rocket that blasted off at 6:11 a.m. Beijing Time.

    The launch was the 613th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.

    Previously, Qazinform reported China is deploying a satellite constellation to enhance its space situational awareness, focusing on debris tracking for collision avoidance. 

