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    China launches Gravity-1 Y4 rocket, sends nine satellites into orbit

    12:42, 22 July 2026

    China successfully launched the Gravity-1 Y4 carrier rocket on Wednesday, placing nine satellites into their designated orbits, the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center announced, CGTN reports. 

    China launches Gravity-1 Y4 rocket, sends nine satellites into orbit
    Photo credit: CMG

    The rocket lifted off at 10:54 a.m. from a maritime launch platform in waters east of Shanghai, operated by the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center.

    The mission carried nine satellites, including Dongpo-13, Dongpo-14, Dongpo-17 to Dongpo-20, Xiguang-2 01, Tianyi-49, and Lilac-3.

    The launch marked the third flight mission of the Gravity-1 carrier rocket.

    Earlier, it was reported China had launched a new satellite group for a commercial constellation from the Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site in southern China's Hainan Province on July 5. 

    World News China Satellites Space
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