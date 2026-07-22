China launches Gravity-1 Y4 rocket, sends nine satellites into orbit

The rocket lifted off at 10:54 a.m. from a maritime launch platform in waters east of Shanghai, operated by the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center.

The mission carried nine satellites, including Dongpo-13, Dongpo-14, Dongpo-17 to Dongpo-20, Xiguang-2 01, Tianyi-49, and Lilac-3.

The launch marked the third flight mission of the Gravity-1 carrier rocket.

Earlier, it was reported China had launched a new satellite group for a commercial constellation from the Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site in southern China's Hainan Province on July 5.