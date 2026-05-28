China launches global alliance for poverty alleviation

At the opening of the 2026 Global Poverty Reduction and Development Forum, Chinese Vice Premier Liu Guozhong emphasized that China has successfully overcome absolute poverty.

To support the Alliance’s work, Beijing proposed four key initiatives: accelerating progress toward the UN 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, strengthening experience sharing, expanding market-based cooperation mechanisms, and enhancing multilateral coordination. China intends to support partner countries through political dialogue, personnel training, and technology transfer to developing nations.

UN Coordinator in China Stephen Jackson described China’s achievement of lifting 800 million people out of poverty as a “breathtaking accomplishment.” He stressed that this experience is highly significant for advancing the UN’s first Sustainable Development Goal, which focuses on the global eradication of poverty.

He added that countries around the world, particularly those in the Global South, urgently need to study and apply China’s experience. He also noted the striking coincidence that around 800 million people worldwide still live in extreme poverty.

The opening ceremony also featured speeches by Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister Vongsey Vissoth and Timor-Leste Deputy Prime Minister Mariano Sabino. UN Secretary-General António Guterres sent a congratulatory letter to the forum.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the UNDP warned an escalation in the Middle East could threaten tens of millions of people at risk of falling into poverty across 162 countries.